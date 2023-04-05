Qurate Retail names Ilana McCabe, Sarah Artz to co-lead reorganized communications unit

Ian Bailey’s role as SVP of communications and community was eliminated as part of the changes.

ENGLEWOOD, CO: Qurate Retail Group, parent company of Zulily, QVC, HSN and Cornerstone, has reorganized its communications unit, eliminating Ian Bailey’s role as SVP of communications and community.

Communications will be co-led by Qurate Retail Group head of external communications Ilana McCabe and head of internal communications Sarah Artz, both of whom will report to Qurate Retail’s chief people officer Linda Aiello.

Community will become part of a global impact team, integrating the company’s diversity, equity and inclusion, community affairs, corporate philanthropy and corporate responsibility teams, led by the company’s global head of diversity, equity, inclusion and impact Virginia Nguyen.

“While it’s time for me to explore new opportunities, first taking a brief sabbatical, I'm proud of the impact we've had together, helping guide our organization through a period of significant internal and external changes and challenges, and I'm grateful for the friendship, camaraderie and support along the way,” Bailey wrote in a LinkedIn post. He declined to comment further.

A company spokesperson said Qurate Retail is grateful for Bailey’s contributions to the company over the past three years.

“He has helped guide our organization through a period of significant challenges and changes, both internally and externally, and developed a strong communications and community leadership team and capabilities while doing so,” said the spokesperson. “He leaves us in great hands as we look to execute on Project Athens over the next two years.”

The goal of Qurate Retail’s changes, effective March 1, are to help the company deliver on its multi-year turnaround plan, Project Athens, which is designed to stabilize its core businesses and expand the company’s leadership in video streaming commerce, a Qurate spokesperson said via email. The initiative will help with “managing costs and cost-saving initiatives” to help fund growth.

Bailey joined Qurate Retail in May 2020. Before that, he worked at Abercrombie & Fitch Co. as VP and head of communications and PR, with responsibility for leading internal communications, media relations, crisis communications and brand public relations for the company and its Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

Earlier in his career, Bailey was interim head of communications and marketing at venture capital firm Village Capital. He has also worked at Hill+Knowlton Strategies, Weber Shandwick, Financial Dynamics and Capital C Partners.

Total Qurate Retail’s revenue decreased 13% to $3.5 billion in Q4, and dipped 14% to $12.1 billion for all of 2022, as it posted a net loss of $51 million in the quarter, an improvement from $215 million the year earlier.