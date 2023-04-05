For many public relations and marketing teams, press releases are an integral part of communicating with media, investors, customers and other key audiences to create awareness and drive media coverage.
But too often, releases are written and distributed without much consideration for how they can make a sustained impact in supporting business strategy.
How can you be more strategic with your press releases? In this short article, we’ll look at how you can think more broadly about your releases with powerful tips for content optimization.
Press Release Optimization
An effective press release starts with the content and builds from there. This is when search engine optimization (SEO) comes into play. You want to have strong, targeted content to drive traffic.
Here are six important content optimization best practices to keep in mind:
1. Know Your Keywords
Before writing your press release, it’s important to identify your target audience and develop a keyword list that matches the message. Thinking of the keywords and keyword categories early will allow you to incorporate them organically, rather than fitting them in after the fact. The result is a much more natural, well-written (and better optimized) press release that builds your company’s credibility as a news source.
2. Think Like a Journalist
To create readable, search-friendly press releases, use the inverted pyramid writing style long favored by journalists. In other words, put the most relevant information first, followed by other important details. Let the rest of the information unfold as you craft your message.
3. Place Keywords and Links Strategically
There’s valuable real estate in a press release, so use it wisely - starting with the headline. Remember, the first line of your Google search engine result listing will be pulled from here, so make it compelling. Use your subheadings and intro text for keywords as well. Just don’t overdo it.
4. Follow SEO Do's and Don'ts
To engage your target audience and hold their attention, “do” write in short, declarative sentences and keep your headlines short as well. When selecting words, “don’t” choose hyped expressions like “one of a kind,” which are associated with advertising content. Also limit filler words, like conjunctions, in headlines. Not capitalized? Then it probably won’t do much for your press release SEO.
4. Use Multimedia To Boost Engagement
While words alone are powerful, you can create a far more comprehensive and engaging press release and increase your chances of getting coverage by including embedded (and downloadable) images, videos, audio clips, graphics and other media. Not only are you piquing interest in your topic, but you’re also making additional storytelling assets easily available for journalists.
5. Publish in Your Online Newsroom
Journalists regularly check an organization’s online newsroom for story ideas and company information. So do influencers and bloggers, investors, consumers and even your own employees. Why? Because they’re looking for content that’s up to date and easy to consume, in a place they trust. An online newsroom is the perfect place to host your releases and build relationships with the media.
Learn About Notified’s Press Release Distribution Service
GlobeNewswire by Notified helps you build awareness, boost online visibility and get more media coverage. We have options to fit your specific needs and budget and editorial services that are second to none. Learn more today.