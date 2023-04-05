AuthenticID hires SourceCode as PR AOR

The tech agency also picked up work for former Cisco CEO John Chambers’ networking company, Nile.

by Ewan Larkin Added 2 hours ago

NEW YORK: Identity-verification company AuthenticID has brought on SourceCode Communications as its PR AOR. 

SourceCode was hired in January after beating three agencies in a competitive pitch. The firm is supporting AuthenticID with media relations, executive thought leadership and brand storytelling. 

Greg Mondshein, SourceCode founder and managing partner, said the firm is working to take AuthenticID’s comms strategy “to the next level.”

“A lot of people start in comms, they do the basics and [then] they need an agency to come in and help them figure out what’s going to be interesting to journalists,” he said. 

AuthenticID products include biometric authentication, fraud detection and age verification. A company representative could not be reached for further comment. 

Meghan Matheny, VP of enterprise at SourceCode, is leading the AuthenticID account team alongside three staffers. 

There was no incumbent on the account. Financial details were not disclosed. 

Last week, SourceCode was also named PR AOR for Nile, a provider of enterprise networking technology and services that emerged from stealth in September. 

The agency is assisting Nile with traditional PR services, Mondshein said, including media relations. Matheny is also overseeing the Nile team, aided by four other SourceCode employees. 

Nile previously worked with Hotwire on a project basis, according to Hotwire North America CEO Heather Craft. “We’re excited to see where the brand goes,” Craft added.

A Nile representative declined to comment on the company’s partnership with Hotwire.

Nile was founded in 2018 by former Cisco CEO John Chambers and development chief Pankaj Patel, the latter of which now serves as chief executive. 


