How Twisted Tea helped men recover from March Madness vasectomies

Urologists say they perform more vasectomies than usual during the NCAA basketball championship tournaments.

CINCINNATI: For those who don’t know how doctors perform vasectomies, one alcoholic beverage company spelled it out on limited-edition boxers: “Keep It Twisted.”

Twisted Tea was one of the brands that conducted a campaign that played on the recent trend of an increase in vasectomies during March Madness.

Urologists around the country say they perform more vasectomies than usual during the NCAA basketball championship tournaments, a trend that news organizations have highlighted.

Before the NCAA tournament, Twisted Tea said it would offer fans a limited number of free “VasectomUndies,” or specially designed boxer shorts with a unique place for its products.

Erica Taylor, Twisted Tea senior brand director, said creatives initially thought the merchandise could be an April Fools’ joke. Then they decided to actually make the clothing.

For men recovering from the operation, “Why have a bag of peas or something else from your freezer when you could have ice cold Twisted Teas?” she said.

The blue boxers feature the “Keep It Twisted” text along with pictures of the cans and two pockets where a person could, theoretically, place the alcoholic beverage.

“We just knew our fans would find it fun,” Taylor said.

The brand, which worked with Golin on the campaign, released a new batch of underwear for each round of the tournament. They all quickly sold out.

On social media, Twisted Tea’s posts included one on Instagram that said, “LIMITED EDITION TWISTED TEA VASECTOMUNDIES holds ur teas and ices deez….NUTS.”

The free undies and shipping cost about $10,000, according to the brand.

More than 10,000 people visited the company’s online store in March, a 400% increase from the previous month.

Twisted Tea wasn’t the only brand that tied itself to the surprising medical trend. Jack’s Link’s, a meat snacks brand, also did a March Madness vasectomy campaign this year.