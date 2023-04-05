Horror stories and client pitching 'red flags' – the PRWeek Podcast

The new business pitching process is under the spotlight in PRWeek's latest Beyond the Noise podcast, published today.

by PRWeek UK staff Added 4 hours ago

Our guests this week are Isobel Coney, MD at Red Consultancy, and Mark Lowe, co-founder of Third City. They are joined by usual host Frankie Oliver, the founder of New Society, alongside PRWeek UK editor John Harrington.

PRWeek UK’s Beyond the Noise podcast, which is published on alternate weeks, looks at some of the biggest issues affecting comms and PR. Download the podcast via Apple, Spotify, listen in the browser above or on your favourite platform.

This week's discussion focuses on different aspects of the client pitching process from an agency perspective, looking at how it has developed over the years and the impact of the COVID-19 period.

The guests explain what they like, and don't like, about the process. They reveal their personal pitching 'red flags' - and horror stories.

The agency bosses discuss what makes an ideal pitch, the role of procurement, whether guidelines or codes of practice can help, and whether agencies should expect to be paid for pitching.


(Credit: Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

