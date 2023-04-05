Havas names new comms and CSR chiefs
Stéphanie Bertrand-Tassilly, formerly global chief communications and CSR officer at Havas, has relinquished her comms responsibilities to focus on CSR – with Charlotte Rambaud taking the top comms role at the global marketing communications group.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>