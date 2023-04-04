‘Be sensitive:’ Ad execs dissect how brands should respond in the wake of tragedies

Question of the week: After a Nashville school shooting resulted in six deaths last week, some brands went on with plans to release April Fool’s campaigns while others paused. We ask advertisers how brands should respond when difficult events take place so frequently.

It’s been one week since three children and three adults were killed in a Nashville school shooting last Monday, March 27, with the youngest victims just nine years old.

The tragic incident took place when Audrey Hale, 28, entered the The Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee armed with a rifle and opened fire. The tragedy followed another school shooting in Colorado that took place just five days earlier.

Following the incident, Nashville held a citywide vigil on Wednesday where city Mayor John Cooper and other state and local officials and clergy made remarks. Funerals for the first victims were held on Friday, and police released chilling 911 calls of the events that unfolded that same day.

Unfortunately, it’s an all-too familiar saga of events in the advertisers navigating campaign launches must always have one eye on the latest news to ensure sensitivity and alignment.

After the shooting in Nashville last week, many brands went on to release their planned campaigns around April Fool's taking place the next weekend, while others decided to pause.

Finn Partners, for instance, paused a Trans-awareness campaign set to launch Friday for International Transgender Day of Visibility out of sensitivity for recent events.

“In light of the recent tragic events in Nashville, we’ve made the difficult decision to pause on the launch of our “Hey! I’m Trans.” campaign,” chief marketing officer Ceclia Jones told Campaign US. “We’ve poured hours of work and love into this project, but our top priority is ensuring that we are sensitive to the needs of all who were affected. We genuinely appreciate the support and intend to devote time to enhancing our platform and supporting the trans community on an even deeper, multidimensional level.”

The tragedy, and the constant pace of social, political and environmental upheavals facing the U.S. and the world more broadly beg the question: In a world where bad news is constant, how should advertisers navigate decisions to pause advertising?

Campaign US reached out to several experts. Here are their responses:

Ned Brown, CCO, Bader Rutter

In the wake of unspeakable tragedies, like the one last week in Nashville, the same question continues to arise: What should marketers and brands do? Should we hit pause? Pull all advertising? Make a statement? We’re often left to wrestle these questions after a marketer has stumbled, running something without thinking about how it looks at the moment.

The same not only goes for us and our industry, but others, too. Last Wednesday, an Ohio school announced it was holding a gun raffle to raise money for the track team. (On a personal note, I don’t believe in this climate a gun raffle is ever the right approach for a school fundraiser.) But, for the sake of this discussion, this event was likely planned months in advance. Deposits were placed. A venue booked. Yet, here they were. So focused on a plan, they weren’t mindful of the current situation. The backlash the school is facing is severe. People may lose their jobs over it. Over a raffle.

As an industry, we are meticulous at planning. Down to how a pantone color will reproduce on vinyl versus acrylic substrate. We must harness that same meticulousness for when tragedies hit. Do we take a moment of silence? For how long? What channels? Is there a statement? Who does what? Who calls who? Who triple-checks?

Let’s make time to plan. Really plan. Then we’re not left to wrestle, or worse, stumble without thinking.

Tim Smith, president of Chemistry

It seems like at least once a month you have some social or political or terrible situation. On our end, we tend to be conservative on it and would rather pull it and adjust to the situation than be insensitive, and our brand partners understand that. It's just compassion.

Depending on your brand, and depending on the crisis, you just have to take a close look at it to decide [the best course of action]. At Chemistry, once everybody got out of the shock [of the shooting] and thought about what we're going to do, [we said] we're going to create a campaign to help, which is how ad people solve the world.

But [for issues like this] you need to think about: Are you going to do a gun regulation campaign or a mental health campaign? Are you going to do a “protect our schools and fortify them” campaign? What is actually going to get something done and not just be some award show thing?

Yvonne Williams, VP of Mmedia, Code3

We understand the delicate balance between being sensitive to evolving and real-time current events as well as the business side. Brands must weigh the negative backlash that may occur if they continue running versus the financial impact of a pause — especially if it is a takeover or event versus always-on media.

If a brand is considering a pause, we suggest having a firm idea of how long you want to be paused for and work with your agencies to closely monitor the event and consumer sentiment to determine if you will need to extend. For example, if business impact is minimal, it may be beneficial to pause the media for at least 24 to 48 hours and monitor the situation accordingly.

If our clients prefer to continue running, we often recommend safeguards to help mitigate surrounding unfavorable and sensitive content. These may include blocking negative keywords and content by implementing news and politics topic and interest exclusions, applying negative keyword lists encompassing terms about the event and removing contextual surrounds within news, weather and/or political content.

We also recommend utilizing third-party verification to help with brand safety monitoring and blocking. And we suggest creating a process to quickly assess the situation and gain fast approvals on next steps.

This story first appeared on campaignlive.com.