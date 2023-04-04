Stagwell launches business unit within marketing cloud

The group will be led by PRophet founder and CEO Aaron Kwittken.

NEW YORK: Stagwell is doubling down on its investments in comms tech and artificial intelligence, launching a comms tech business unit within the Stagwell Marketing Cloud.

The unit will be led by PRophet founder and CEO Aaron Kwittken. PRophet will be the unit’s flagship product, sitting alongside other AI-powered software-as-a-service tools for marketers and PR pros.

As part of the launch, Stagwell is also debuting an AI-powered tool called Taylor. Starting at the end of March, PR pros will be able to try a free version of PRophet that includes Taylor.

Taylor, which debuted at SXSW in mid-March, capitalizes on ChatGPT’s capabilities to help PR pros complete content-generation tasks more efficiently. Taylor can draft content including email pitches, press releases, blog posts and social content for Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter within minutes. By analyzing content that journalists have written, Taylor can also help PR pros personalize their pitches to make sure the right type of story idea is going to the appropriate journalist.

In addition to PRophet and its affiliated tools like Taylor, Stagwell’s comms tech unit will also house Koalifyed, an influencer discovery and campaign-management platform. The unit also has plans in place to develop other products that will support activities like narrative analysis, combating misinformation and managing brand safety.

The holding company launched PRophet in late 2020 with Kwittken, former CEO of KWT Global, at the helm.