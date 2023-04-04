Cottonelle pushes boundaries with DownThereCare campaign

IRVING, TX: Connie has a problem…down there.

“My down there is harder to clean than a highchair on spaghetti night,” Connie, a dental hygienist, says in a commercial for Cottonelle toilet paper.

The 30-second spot is one of four commercials featuring characters that become enveloped by a foreign substance and then get flushed into the ground.

Asked whether the brand worried that some people might wince at the DownThereCare campaign, Elizabeth Metz, North American VP of Cottonelle at Kimberly-Clark, said via email that the brand understood the risk.

“[The campaign is] intended to push the boundaries on what consumers are used to seeing in a toilet-paper commercial, so we understood that some consumers might have a strong reaction to them,” she said. “The ads are intended to be hyperbolic to show consumers that everyone’s down there is a little different, and they are not alone in any issues they are facing.”

The brand created the campaign in partnership with FCB Chicago.

In another spot, Kelby, a tattoo artist, tells viewers that sometimes, his down there “gets as raw as an oyster bar after low tide.”

“I’m very raw,” he explains as we see him slide into the ground to the sound of a toilet flushing.

That’s why he uses Cottonelle Ultra Comfort toilet paper, which has “soft-cleaning ripples that are made for my sensitive down there,” he says.

Another character, Marge, a baker, has a down there that gets steamier than the romance novels she hides from her husband, she says. And Alfred, a tour guide, lets us know that after work, his down there gets “swampier than bullfrog season on the Bayou.”

But he finds relief with Cottonelle flushable wipes.

Cottonelle conducted “extensive consumer research” to identify common concerns about the nether region and determined that “consumers were using phrases such as ‘steamy,’ ‘sensitive,’ hard to clean’ and ‘swampy’ to describe their down there issues,” Metz stated. The brand “leaned into these real, honest and unfiltered feelings and landed on four metaphoric scenarios to engage our audience.”

Cottonelle is promoting the campaign via linear and connected TV, digital ads, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and in-store retail display, Metz said.

“The brand will measure the effectiveness of this campaign through a variety of avenues including, but not limited to, sales, impressions, engagements and sentiment of engagements across our ads, social media and retail displays,” Metz stated.