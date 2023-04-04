Five Campaigns We Liked in March: vote for your favourite

From an adults breakfast cub to spot-an-egg Easter fun, PRWeek rounds up its five favourite campaigns from March 2023. Vote below for your favourite – the poll closes at 5pm on Tuesday 11 April.

Which of the campaigns is your favourite?

Ikea, ‘Real Life Roomsets’

We admired this bold tie-in that used the familiar sight of an Ikea showroom to highlight a growing problem. Working with homeless charity Shelter, real-life conditions of people forced into temporary accommodation were brought to life for shoppers as they browsed Ikea, highlighting the stark difference between an ideal home and the reality for many. The four roomsets were located in stores near cities experiencing some of the UK’s worst levels of homelessness. Ikea is also supporting Shelter’s campaign calling for 90,000 social homes to be built a year by 2030, and for a new Infrastructure Levy to ensure all new truly affordable homes are social housing.

Temporary accommodation is NOT - and never will be - a home.



That’s why, together with @IKEAUK, we’re calling for 90,000 social homes to be built a year by 2030 to end the housing emergency for good. pic.twitter.com/r1M1tA37Pt — Shelter (@Shelter) March 7, 2023

Aldi, ‘Adults’ breakfast club’

Another campaign highlighting a serious problem. Aldi launched an adults’ breakfast club last month to help the millions of parents who are skipping breakfast to ensure their children have enough food to eat. Ahead of the school Easter holidays, when pressure on food banks increases, the supermarket has donated 10 tonnes of cereals and 5,000 gallons of milk to food banks. Aldi isn’t the first supermarket to offer help for people struggling to afford food for themselves and their families, but the novel angle – focusing on parental sacrifice – was a good hook for the media. BCW worked on the campaign.

Uber Eats, ‘Iftar incoming’

A simple idea, but worth highlighting as another good example of a campaign with direct, practical use. Uber Eats is using dynamic out-of-home posters that update each day during Ramadan to tell people what time they can break their fast for Iftar, with suggestions of some tasty options when they do.

Adidas Terrex and Wiggle, ‘Inclusivity in the great outdoors’

A second Ramadan campaign from March. Adidas Terrex worked with sports retailer Wiggle to help tackle inclusivity in the great outdoors by creating prayer mats designed for outside use, and installing signs pointing to Mecca along popular hiking routes. The campaign was created in direct response to racist online abuse suffered by active inclusion network Muslim Hikers in December 2021 while hiking in the Peak District, and again after an appearance on BBC TV show Countryfile in September 2022. The Romans is behind the campaign.

Wiggle x adidas TERREX x Muslim Hikers.mov from Patrick Williams on Vimeo.

Tesco, ‘Spot an egg’

We’re ending with some interactive, playful Easter fun. Tesco has given its iconic logo an Easter makeover, introducing a cracked egg design in thousands of places across stores, delivery vans, billboards, social media posts, in-store signage, digital advertising and TV adverts. People who spot one of the limited-edition logos get the chance to win £1,000 by sharing an image of it with the hashtag #CrackingEaster.