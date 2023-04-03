Pirates, Jaws and karaoke: Just another week for Succession’s Roy family

PRWeek breaks down the communications angles of the hit HBO show as the impending Waystar Royco-GoJo deal sends ripple effects across America’s most-hated family. Significant spoilers ahead.

“It’s like Jaws, if everyone in Jaws worked for Jaws.”

The second episode of Succession’s final season opens, surprisingly, with a lesson in employee engagement from the legendary curmudgeon himself: Logan Roy.

Days ahead of Waystar Royco’s proposed merger with GoJo, Logan takes to the floor of ATN hoping to “reinvent” the news network, starting by prowling around in sunglasses and staring over the shoulders of frightened employees.

“He’s still just kinda walking around, but with a slight sense that he might kill someone,” cousin Greg tells the other member of “The Disgusting Brothers,” Tom Wambsgans.

However, Logan quickly decides his skulking presence is not enough and delivers a rousing, expletive-filled speech in which he berates his staffers’ performance, offers some superficial encouragement and implores them to “knuckle down” ahead of the election.

“You’re fucking pirates!” he screams while standing on boxes of photocopy paper, a moment seemingly pulled straight from a Rubert Murdoch speech after acquiring Dow Jones for $5 billion.

And, spoiler alert: It somehow works. The ATN crew eats it up. Comms professionals, please do not try this at home!

Much of the episode’s runtime thereafter is dedicated to illustrating the many nuances that drive a major business deal forward and the unforeseen factors that can quickly derail all progress.

Sandy and Stewy, two members of Waystar Royco’s board, want to delay the impending vote, hoping to force GoJo into a bigger bid.

Roman and Kendall have no interest, content not to wage further war with their father and to use their shares to buy Pierce Global Media, respectively. Siobhan, bitter from Logan’s tampering in her divorce, pushes her siblings to consider the move.

All this occurs while the sibs “celebrate” Connor’s upcoming wedding. One (slightly) notable absentee: Connor’s fiance, Willa.

Despite his advisers’ warnings not to do so, GoJo CEO Lukas Matsson calls Kendall to tell him that he won’t go even a dollar higher. And, to no-one’s surprise, Matsson’s decision prompts Kendall to reconsider his vote.

As the Roy siblings debate their next move, Logan rushes to the karaoke bar to intervene. Talk about a Jaws out of water.

In one of the show’s biggest twists, Logan attempts to reach his children through… emotion? He half-heartedly and unsuccessfully apologizes for his helicopter antics earlier and, well, that’s essentially it.

Then, one-by-one, the siblings leave the scene, but not before Connor delivers maybe the episode’s greatest quote: “The good thing about having a family that doesn’t love you is that you learn to live without it.”

Poor Connor, this is what he gets for being interested in politics at a very young age.

We end with Logan rushing to meet with Matsson and perhaps the beginning of a fragmented sibling alliance. Roman doesn’t go home after the bar; instead, he stops at Logan’s house.

Damn you, Romulus! How many times do you need to be taught the same lesson?