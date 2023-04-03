Praytell checks in as global AOR for two Marriott International hotel brands

NEW YORK: Le Méridien Hotels & Resorts and Renaissance Hotels, two large brands under the Marriott International umbrella, have named Praytell as their global PR AOR with a specific focus on reaching North American media.

Prayell is supporting the hotels’ global activities, including opening and renovation announcements, seasonal programming and collaborations. The firm will also be responsible for building buzz and consumer and media engagement for both chains in North America throughout the year.

The firm was brought on following an RFP process that took place in December. The work officially began in January and runs through 2023.

“Our primary charge is elevating these two fantastic lifestyle brands, driving coverage for each brand individually, but also supporting marquee moments such as seasonal programming and property openings,” a Marriott International spokesperson said via email.

The first major campaign Praytell is working on is the opening of a Le Méridien Hotels & Resorts location in Melbourne, Australia, this month. Praytell, which was launched in late 2012 and acquired by agency network Project nearly four years later, expanded to Australia in early 2021.

“Coming out of the pandemic, the travel industry has an opportunity to reestablish and grow beyond 2019 and so these seasonal programs we are supporting for both brands are evolving and changing shape,” said Jamie Simpson, Praytell’s SVP and travel practice co-lead. “We are helping to elevate the profiles for both brands and spread awareness that these programs are back and better than ever.”

Simpson and VP Maria Opatz, who co-heads the travel practice, and Olivia Knowlton, senior account supervisor, are the account leads.

Budget information was not disclosed.

Le Méridien Hotels & Resorts includes 110 hotels and resorts in more than 30 countries and territories. Renaissance Hotels has over 170 hotels in nearly 40 countries and territories.

Marriott International’s Q4 revenue rose by a third to $5.9 billion, topping Wall Street expectations, according to FactSet, as it posted net income of $673 million.