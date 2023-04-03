Sprinklr introduces ChatGPT-enabled tools

Combining OpenAI with Sprinklr AI, the platform lets users generate content that can be adjusted based on tone, length and grammar.

NEW YORK: Customer experience management platform Sprinklr has launched a self-service version of its social media management service, Sprinklr Social.

Users who subscribe to Sprinklr Social’s Advanced Plan will have access to the same tools as before on a self-service basis. This includes content publishing, engagement and reporting tools to support content-creation and measurement. The Sprinklr Social Advanced Plan also comes with the additional benefits of OpenAI GPT integrations, increasing the efficiency of the social media teams that use it.

By combining OpenAI tech with Sprinklr AI, the plan offers users the ability to quickly generate content that can be adjusted based on tone, length and grammar, according to the company. Users can also use the AI capabilities to help them reword and simplify responses when engaging customers online, as well as the ability to translate content into other languages and check spelling and grammar. These AI integrations can also be used for reporting purposes, with the ability to auto tag inbound messages to identify emerging themes.

Users can try the advanced plan for free for 90 days, after which time it will be available for $299 a month.

Sprinklr plans to leverage the tech behind OpenAI for all of its products eventually.