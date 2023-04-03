PRWeek UK Top 150 2023: New talent and clients are the top priorities this year
Winning over new recruits and clients and holding onto them are the biggest challenges facing PR agencies in 2023, according to new research for PRWeek UK’s Top 150 Consultancies project.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>