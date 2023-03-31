C Street Advisory recruits Meta’s Roger Cabrera

Cabrera also worked at Wells Fargo for more than a decade.

NEW YORK: C Street Advisory has brought on Roger Cabrera as SVP of strategic communications.

Cabrera, reporting to Jackie Rubin, head of strategic communications, started in the newly created role on Thursday.

Jon Henes, CEO and cofounder, said Cabrera will work with a number of teams within C Street’s special situations division, which refers to 15 clients dealing with issues such as restructuring, bankruptcy and major transactions.

Henes said the agency also plans to hire staffers over the next two weeks.

“We’re definitely punching above our weight,” he said.

The New York-headquartered agency recently picked up work for two companies facing bankruptcy. In November, crypto company BlockFi brought on C Street for strategic restructuring and comms support and, earlier month, Bang Energy parent Vital Pharmaceuticals enlisted the firm for internal and external comms help.

Before C Street, Cabrera served as Meta’s comms and public affairs manager for innovation and fintech. There, he focused on Web3 and economic empowerment globally.

Earlier in his career, Cabrera spent more than a decade at Wells Fargo, culminating in his role as head of external communications across strategy, digital and innovation.