Two execs join Citizen Relations’ new creator marketing practice

TORONTO: Citizen Relations has brought on Neil Mohan and Sol Carmona to work within its newly launched creator marketing practice.

Citizen Relations launched dComm3 in February, a group led by chief digital officer Cyrstalyn Stuart-Loayza, embedding digital across earned programs, examining how they are built, executed and measured to bridge brands to Web3. The launch of the creator marketing practice expands this digital team and Citizen’s influencer services.

Mohan joined the firm earlier this month as SVP of creator marketing and Carmona started in her role as director of creator marketing in February.

Both experts will further expand Citizen’s influencer services by delivering more efficiency, efficacy and innovation via digital creators, working globally to boost influencer work and bring new ways of thinking to clients, the agency said in a statement.

Carmona and Mohan are both based in Toronto, Canada, but will serve Citizen’s clients on a global scale. Carmona reports directly to Mohan and Mohan reports to Stuart-Loayza, who oversees the team of 17.

“We're looking forward to developing full funnel creative marketing strategies that bring together a mix of digital components that include media buying, affiliate marketing, social algorithm hacks for the different social platforms that creators are in and a new breed of modern creator collaborators thinking beyond the regular Instagram hashtag ad placement post,” Carmona said.

Brands working with Citizen’s creator marketing focused practice can expect a new approach to measurement, effectiveness and data-driven investments in creator marketing, new ideas on how to expand, evolve and grow creative into emerging communities, channels and platforms and AI-driven approaches to running influencer marketing programs more efficiently and effectively, according to the agency.

For Mohan and Carmona, a key to their methodology is not being at the mercy of the social media feed algorithm.

“I started out working with ad agencies and PR agencies and it became very clear to me that the opportunity for growth in terms of where brands were growing and where people were giving their attention to was creators,” Mohan said. “There are two different ways [we approach] creator marketing: one with a bit of a PR-first lens and one with a digital-first lens. We're excited for those two opportunities and to see how they execute differently.”

Mohan most recently led Canadian creative partnerships at Meta, collaborating with

creative agencies and creator marketing platforms on Facebook and Instagram product adoption and evolution. His team was among many positions let go by the Facebook parent company last November in a series of layoffs.

Prior to Meta, he served as VP of creative technology at Edeleman and group digital director at Ogilvy & Mather.

Carmona previously served as senior consultant of digital strategy at National Public Relations, working with creator marketing across CPG, healthcare, technology and retail.

Having seen the growth of creators in their respective Indian and Hispanic communities, Mohan and Carmona are excited to further explore how Citizen's clients can evolve their influence with diverse communities through the creator community.

In light of a potential ban on TikTok, Carmona and Mohan noted their team is keeping an eye on the situation, while also looking to other outlets such as YouTube Shorts, one of the original creator platforms Carmona notes, as a potential outlet where content can be optimized.

“We know that people now are looking towards niche communities,” Carmona said. “There's a lot of research that showcases that when a user feels like they can relate to a creator, they're a lot more impacted by their content. That's something that's top of mind and always integrated into every strategy that I put together for clients.”

Citizen appointed Nick Cowling as CEO in May 2022, replacing Daryl McCullough, who stepped down in 2019. The firm promoted Laura Bremer to U.S. president, a newly created role, in October.



Citizen posted a 24.4% increase in revenue globally to $29.1 million in 2021, jumping 33.2% to $12.5 million in the U.S., according to PRWeek's Agency Business Report 2022.