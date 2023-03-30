BerlinRosen taps Jennifer Rayman as first CFO

NEW YORK: BerlinRosen Holdings has named Jennifer Rayman as CFO, a newly created role for the network.

Rayman is overseeing all finance functions for BerlinRosen Holdings subsidiaries, strategic communications firms BerlinRosen, Glen Echo Group and Derris, effective on March 20. She will support each company's individual growth while also driving overall business goals across all entities, the agency said in a statement.

Rayman reports to COO David Levine as well as BerlinRosen board members, principals and cofounders Valerie Berlin and Jonathan Rosen. A team of 16, including the finance teams of Glen Echo and Derris, report to Rayman. She is based in New York.

“Primarily it's about setting ourselves up for a successful integration with our new partner companies, any other future acquisition activity, overseeing financial results, running a profitable business, working with the teams on growth strategies and the overall financial health of the company,” Rayman said.

Rayman most recently served as U.S. CFO at Edelman since 2016. She also held the position of Global Smithfield CFO for Edelman’s global financial communications practice since early 2022.

Ana Burke, who previously held the CFO, Europe and CIS title at Edelman has taken over the U.S. CFO position.

Rayman attributed the need for a new finance role at the holding-company level to the company’s growth over the last year, with majority investments in brand consultancy and communications firm Derris and Glen Echo Group. The firm also acquired DEI consulting shop Onward last year.

“There was explosive growth last year so now is when we need to look at the systems and we need to be able to have more automated processes,” Rayman said. “We're going to be looking at all of that for a truly integrated financial model.”

She added that she has “no major concerns” about the current financial climate and said she hopes to expand her finance team at the holding company level in the near future.

BerlinRosen named Rick Fromberg senior advisor, another newly created role, this year, leading the agency’s national, state and local public affairs campaigns and clients.

In partnership with Glen Echo, BerlinRosen launched its first joint European office in Amsterdam this month, expanding their EU outreach.