Featuring:
Tina Charpentier, EVP, client experience, Padilla
“Don’t put structure ahead of strategy,” advises Tina Charpentier, EVP of client experience at Padilla. This is counsel she often shares when she works with entities embarking on an overhaul, many of whom immediately look to their organizational chart.
While an understandable tack, such an important (and, yes, scary) endeavor demands broader thinking. And during this conversation with PRWeek’s Gideon Fidelzeid, Charpentier tapped into her years of experience to share invaluable advice, much of which focused on how to best start such an important process.
One key starting point, she notes, is a realization that it’s almost impossible to fully evaluate your own organization, so outside counsel must be sought at the very early stages. A key provider of that counsel: your clients. “Only they can tell you what it’s really like to work with your team,” says Charpentier.
Just as important: You must be ready to hear – and act upon – the hard truths.As the discussion continues, the importance of talent evaluation (both current and prospective) in the overhaul process takes center stage. In both cases, the often-underappreciated need to clearly define roles cannot be stressed enough, she advises.
In the podcast’s final segment, Charpentier offers some specific thoughts for agencies and in-house arms, though much of that counsel works for both. For example…..Whatever the level of communication you imagine is necessary for an overhaul to be successful, she suggests, it needs to be even deeper than you think.