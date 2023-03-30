Resources

Up next:

Common themes define PRWeek’s Women of Distinction

Common themes define PRWeek’s Women of Distinction

‘On a scale of one to 10, a 12’: The off-the-charts threat of AI-enhanced deepfakes to brands and individuals

‘On a scale of one to 10, a 12’: The off-the-charts threat of AI-enhanced deepfakes to brands and individuals

(L-R) Bam CEO Beck Bamberger and LLYC global CEO Alejandro Romero. (Photo credit: Tariq Johnson at Tariq Johnson Media)

LLYC buys majority stake in Bam Communications

How WD-40 responded when MSCHF released a cologne inspired by its unique smell

How WD-40 responded when MSCHF released a cologne inspired by its unique smell

Speed is of the essence in NYU Langone neurology ads

Speed is of the essence in NYU Langone neurology ads

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

Social media manager: A job harder than it looks

Social media manager: A job harder than it looks

The PR Week: 3.30.2023 - Therese Caruso, Zeno Group

The PR Week: 3.30.2023 - Therese Caruso, Zeno Group

Which brand’s April Fools’ Day stunt do you wish was real?

Which brand’s April Fools’ Day stunt do you wish was real?

Accenture’s global corporate comms head Stacey Jones to exit

Accenture’s global corporate comms head Stacey Jones to exit