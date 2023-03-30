Tribute to Francis Ingham, plus pay gaps, John Lewis, TikTok – PRWeek Noise in Brief podcast

The latest edition of PRWeek UK’s new podcast series, which looks at the big news in the comms industry in a ‘bite-sized’ format, is now live.

by PRWeek UK staff Added 5 hours ago

Noise in Brief – a shorter offshoot of PRWeek’s Beyond the Noise podcast – is released fortnightly and features PRWeek journalists discussing major issues from the previous seven days or so.

Appearing this week are UK news editor Siobhan Holt, reporters Elizabeth Wiredu and Evie Barrett, and UK editor John Harrington.

Download the podcast via Apple, Spotify, listen in the browser above or on your favourite platform.

This week the show pays tribute to Francis Ingham, the director general of the PRCA who sadly died earlier this month, with reflections on his career and his legacy in the industry.

We look at pay gaps in PR, as major agencies and holding companies start to release their statutory pay gap reports.

The controversial restructure of John Lewis, and what a ban on TikTok could mean for comms professionals, are also discussed.

Meanwhile, the team reveals their comms 'top' and 'flop' of the past two weeks or so.


