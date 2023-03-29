‘We had real fun brainstorming’ – Behind the Campaign, #CostOfACold for Sambucol

What was the campaign, in a nutshell?

In a post-COVID-19 world, the true #CostOfACold isn’t just financial. Consumer insight framed our creative and formed the heart of the campaign. Conducting research, we teamed up with a lead and expert ambassador, as well as supporting influencers, to highlight the impacts the cold, flu and COVID-19 season has on families beyond having to take the day off work.

How did the idea come into being?

The #CostOfACold campaign was rooted in consumer insight to show that Sambucol can support your immune system. Beyond the immediately quantifiable, there are bigger costs to a cold than meet the eye: the missed social occasions, the burden of anxiety that parents feel, the stress around ill children that can itself be a trigger for many immune systems, leading to an anxious, vicious cycle. Simply adding Sambucol into a daily routine to protect the whole family all year round means this cycle can be broken, and it was our job to show that.

What ideas were rejected?

We had some real fun brainstorming for this campaign and first-round ideas included live experiential elements, playing on a creative Sambucol serve, and a creative platform pun that we won’t reveal here because it could be our year-two campaign! These all ticked boxes but were ultimately set aside because we wanted to start simple. We have a great immunity product to talk about, but the market is cluttered; to truly cut through and deliver product messaging, we really homed in on the consumer benefit for year one.

Briefly describe the campaign planning and process.

Kicking off in June, we conducted a brand awareness pre-campaign dip, followed by consumer research to reveal all responses towards the #CostOfACold – disclosing both the financial impact and the emotional impact. This data was harvested and pitched to news media.

During the Autumn of 2022 we collaborated with immunologist Dr Jenna Macciochi, who hit the airwaves across the UK and created social content providing advice on how to bolster immunity, adding professional gravitas to the campaign. Alongside Dr Jenna was popular influencer Binky Felstead. As a parent in our target age and demographic bracket with an engaging and honest platform, Binky was an authentic brand ambassador who seamlessly slipped into our creative, creating social posts and participating in radio and media interviews to support the campaign and target our ABC1 parents. Alongside her was a team of supporting influencers who created Instagram reels delivering the #CostOfACold messaging and a call to action to purchase from Boots, with trackable UTM booking links.

What were the biggest challenges, and how did you overcome them?

Key messaging was crucial. Press and social content was tasked with delivering benefit-led protection claims, which aren’t necessarily allowed across above-the-line brand activity due to tight legal and medical regulations. The core key message needed to be ‘protection for your family’, with cross-channel messaging to be delivered across owned social, website and influencer output.

How did you measure the results, and what were they?

Working within our award-winning Reliably Brilliant measurement framework, we tracked the following results, including: brand awareness increase – we tracked research questions among our target audience prior to and following the campaign; brand search increase of 72 per cent following the campaign launch, tracked via Google Analytics; positive sales correlation of +0.4, examined the correlation coefficient between Boots sales data and coverage output.

Overall results included 40 pieces of coverage, nine earned-media interviews, five hours of broadcast coverage, 32 million media reach, 1.9 million social reach, and a July sales spike delivered.

What’s the biggest lesson you took away from the campaign?

Being agile in response to the news agenda. When we started planning, COVID-19 had dropped off the news agenda but as the campaign launched it crept back in. Knowing this product was a key protection tool, we needed to respond quickly and efficiently; having moveable assets and content hugely supported that.