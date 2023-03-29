Mission makes financial recovery from COVID-19

Mission, the FTSE-listed marcomms group that owns agencies including Mongoose, Speed and AprilSix, has reported a 10 per cent rise in operating income to £79.8m – almost back to its pre-pandemic level of £81m in 2019.

Marcomms group Mission said of its results: “The majority of our businesses have now recovered well if not fully from the disruption of COVID-19.”

However, pre-tax profits dropped from £6.8m to just £0.7m in the year ending 31 December 2022. And the profit margin was down from 11.1 per cent to 10.9 per cent.

Mission highlighted its adjusted headline profits before tax, which rose from £7.5m to £7.8m in what it claimed was “a reasonable improvement”.

Missed targets

Mission failed to meet the majority of its KPIs, hitting only one target – organic revenue growth of at least five per cent.

But against a backdrop of “macro-economic uncertainties” and “inflationary and wage pressures”, the group said it delivered “a resilient group-wide performance driven by sustained growth across the agency portfolio”.

However, it said its Asian operation, Bray Leino Splash, and its asset intelligence company Pathfindr “were significantly affected by the continued prevalence of the pandemic in China and the region”.

Mission decided to “fundamentally restructure" its Asian operations. They are now "streamlined and centred on Singapore and Malaysia”, it said.

The group added: “We remain hopeful about the long-term growth of Pathfindr but have fully impaired the value of our investment to date and deferred further investment in the short term.”

Sector performance

Operating income from Mission’s public relations work rose three per cent to £7.1m, while the events segment reported a 14 per cent rise to £6.2m. Media buying had the biggest rise in operating income, up by 31 per cent to £4.3m, while advertising and digital had a nine per cent rise to £62m.

Client wins across the group in 2022 included Diageo, Disney+, ScS, Bugatti, Phihong Tech, Macmillan Cancer Support, Westmill Foods, BAM Clothing, McCarthy Stone and Croda.

During the year, Mission acquired sports marketing agency Influence Sports & Media, youth creative consultancy Livity, and social media agency Populate. It merged two existing agencies, Chapter and Story, to create Story Group. And Mission launched a new agency, Anything But Grey, to cater for businesses and brands seeking to engage a 50-plus audience.

Future ambition

Non-executive chairman Julian Hanson-Smith said: “Mission’s continued growth in 2022 highlights the resilience and strength of the group across all of its agencies, and our ability to deliver value for clients in a time of economic uncertainty.”

He added: “Our sharpened strategic plan aims to deliver an operating income target of about £100m by 2025, with higher margin performance trending to 13 per cent across our areas of strength.”

Since the year-end Mission has acquired Mezzo Labs, a global data science and digital analytics consultancy. It has also launched integrated growth digital agency Turbine, which specialises in earned, owned and paid media.

Mission employs about 1,000 people across 27 locations on three continents.