FTI names Meredith Griffanti cybersecurity, data privacy head

She has served as a senior MD in the firm’s cybersecurity communications practice.

NEW YORK: FTI Consulting has named Meredith Griffanti as its global head of cybersecurity and data privacy communications.

The global business advisory firm has a cybersecurity communications practice, which Griffanti has been working in as senior MD in New York for the last four years. In that role, she has been responsible for overseeing the growth of the practice, serving most recently as Americas co-leader.

She will take the specialization in crisis comms, incident response and cybersecurity preparedness planning to her new role, which will be focused on partnering with FTI’s teams around the globe.

Griffanti will oversee cross-border collaboration across the cybersecurity teams at FTI, bolstering its holistic capabilities in the space. The practice provides support to clients throughout the duration of a cyber-incident and also advises on communications strategies for risk and reputation mitigation.

Prior to joining FTI, Griffanti spent several years at Equifax, where she worked across practices including corporate communications, public affairs and crisis comms.