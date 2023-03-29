Movers & Shakers: Red Havas, Sling & Stone, and more

Tourism Tasmania has appointed Red Havas as global communications agency of record,

together with BMF, lead digital agency Clemenger BBDO and digital transformation agency Orchard. Red Havas network in New Zealand, the United Kingdom and Singapore, and the United States and PR agency Julie Earle-Levine Consulting will work for Tourism Tasmania.

Pip Bingemann and Amy Tucker, launched Trilingual, a new marketing, advertising, and experimentation studio to plug and play. Both started in PR, learned their craft in media agencies at UM, Ikon and Bohemia, and moved to San Francisco to join creative agencies 215 McCann and Cutwater. They worked in senior client roles in tech and web3 and worked for Twitter, Shopify, and Unstoppable Domains before returning to Australia and founded Trilingual, working with agencies and clients directly.

Townsville Enterprise in Townsville, North Queensland Australia has appointed Sling & Stone following a competitive request for tender process. As part of the remit, Sling & Stone will support Townsville Enterprise to launch the destination brand campaign, Up for Unexpected, through engaging, integrated social and traditional media activity.

World Out of Home Organisation (WOO) names the members of its new Sustainability Task Force. Led by BlowUP Media's Katrin Robertson, the other members include: Adam Green from Broadsign Reach in Canada, Dentsu Global Head of OOH Ben Milne, the US OAAA's Jeff Jan, Primedia Outdoor in South Africa's Jorja Wilkins, Judd Guthmiller of Daktronics, Kai-Marcus Thäsler from Germany's FAW e.V. OOH trade association, JCDecaux Chief Sustainability & Quality Officer Lénaïc Pineau, Clear Channel UK CMO Martin Corke, Annina B. Bleek, Senior Vice President Solutions Studio, Ströer Media Solutions, Evolve OOH's Danielle Austin and Omnicom Media Group's Head of Sustainable Solutions Stephanie Helen Scheller.

Edelman Global Advisory (EGA), a boutique firm providing government affairs and business advisory services, announced its expansion in capabilities and geographic reach through the acquisition of Landmark Public Affairs (Landmark), a global public affairs and strategic communications agency. Based in Singapore, Richard Andrew, Landmark’s managing director for Asia, will serve as EGA Co-Chair of APAC.