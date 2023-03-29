CIPR mounts major governance review as PRCA review is delayed

The CIPR has embarked on a review of the way it runs, in an attempt to address issues such as diversity, equity and inclusion, it has emerged.

Alastair McCapra (pictured), chief executive of the CIPR, is leading a small working group of the professional body’s board and council members who are looking at its governance for the first time in almost a decade. The review will take place this year.

McCapra told PRWeek: “We felt it was an appropriate time to undertake a review this year to see whether we need to make any changes to how our board, council and honorary officers work together.”

There is “no specific agenda” and “no major issue we need to fix”, he said.

“The CIPR is led by its volunteer community and our first concern is to ensure that our leadership positions are attractive to a wide range of volunteers, and rewarding for them to undertake.”

The organisation is working toward achieving the National Equality Standard, McCapra said. “We need to ensure that our governance meets the requirements of the NES, and that there are no real or apparent barriers to people making their contribution.”

He added: “It is important that our governance continues to evolve over time so that we ensure that the Institute effectively protects and speaks up for the interests of its members as their professional lives evolve.”

The CIPR’s last governance review, in 2014, focused on its core business of membership, professional development and awards.

PRCA

McCapra insisted the decision to mount a new review of the CIPR’s governance has nothing to do with the PRCA’s governance review, which was due to be completed in March but has been delayed.

It follows the unexpected death earlier this month of Francis Ingham, director-general of the PRCA, which has left many of the industry in shock.

A PRCA spokesperson said its review “is on track with an aim to be completed by the early second quarter of 2023”. They added: “The team will present its final report and recommendations to the PRCA board, which will then issue an update to the association members.”

The PRCA’s governance review was called in September after the arrival of Sarah Scholefield as chair of the trade body. The review took on greater significance after criticism last autumn from some industry figures over how the PRCA operated.

The PRCA review is examining the organisation’s policies, procedures and professional frameworks. The review is being conducted by a team headed by Professor Chris Bones, chair of the board of the Chartered Institute of Legal Executives.