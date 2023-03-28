Pizza Hut names Alison Brod US PR AOR

Zeno Group was the incumbent on the account.

NEW YORK: Pizza Hut has named Alison Brod Marketing + Communications as its U.S. PR AOR.

The agency has been working with the international pizza restaurant franchise since late 2022, according to Pizza Hut.

“[Alison Brod Marketing + Communications] has quickly made a meaningful contribution to the brand in a short period of time. We’re really excited for the partnership and what’s to come,” a Pizza Hut spokesperson said.

Zeno Group was the incumbent PR agency partner for the Pizza Hut brand. The franchise also worked with public relations and marketing agency Superjuice across multiple projects in 2022.

“We’re proud of Zeno’s 15-year partnership with Pizza Hut,” a Zeno spokesperson said. “We appreciate the desire for change and an infusion of new energy. We wish Pizza Hut and Alison Brod success as they go forward.”

Alison Brod recently lost client Burger King, of which it was consumer PR AOR, and still serves as AOR partner for Restaurant Brands International under Popeyes. The firm’s suite of food and restaurant clients includes Panera, Philadelphia Cream Cheese, Kraft Macaroni and Cheese, Tim Hortons and Evian, among others.

“We are positively thrilled to announce our new relationship as AOR with a brand we have always wanted to work with, Pizza Hut,” CEO Alison Brod said of the partnership.

Pizza Hut is owned by Yum Brands, formerly Tricon Global Restaurants Inc. The company oversees franchise brands including Taco Bell, KFC and The Habit Burger Grill.

Edelman serves as PR AOR for KFC U.S. The agency also works with Taco Bell, handling communications for the brand. Los Angeles-based Karsha Chang Public Relations is the PR team for The Habit Burger Grill.

Yum reported Q4 net income of $371 million, up from $330 million a year earlier. Net sales rose 7% to $2 billion, and the company’s global same-store sales increased 6%. In the quarter, Pizza Hut’s overall same-store sales ticked up 1%, but its international same-store sales fell by 1%. In the U.S., Pizza Hut’s same-store sales rose 4%. Executives credited advertising that highlighted new value offerings, helping attract lower-income customers back to the pizza chain, CNBC reported.