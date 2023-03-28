Longtime Procter & Gamble exec Kelly Vanasse joins consultancy Corporate Consciousness

The consultancy helps leaders integrate compassionate self-awareness into their teams.

by Diana Bradley Added 3 hours ago

Vanasse worked at P&G for 27 years.

CINCINNATI: Longtime Procter & Gamble communications executive Kelly Vanasse has joined consultancy Corporate Consciousness as a partner.

Based in Cincinnati, Vanasse is reporting to founder and president Deni Tato. The consultancy is dedicated to transforming lives through compassionate self-awareness. It bases its work on the Enneagram, a system of personality typing that describes patterns in how people interpret the world and manage their emotions. 

“It helps us understand why we developed a pattern and to be aware of them when we are expressing them so we can choose how we respond in any given setting,” said Vanasse. 

Corporate Consciousness conducts workshops for businesses and individuals to help them understand the Enneagram. Following the workshops, it holds team-development sessions focusing on topics such as communication or leadership. 

“This is a way of gaining compassionate self-awareness and improving [clients’] connections with themselves and one another, and as a result improving communication and productivity within teams and for individuals within work and outside of work,” said Vanasse. “Self-awareness is the cornerstone of emotional intelligence, and that is the single greatest predictor for success and leadership above IQ, experience and education.”

Corporate Consciousness has held workshops with Procter & Gamble, Toyota and Marina Maher Communications, among other organizations.

Vanasse discovered Corporate Consciousness when Tato held a workshop at P&G 12 years ago. Vanasse spent 27 years at the consumer packaged goods giant leading global communications across businesses, most recently as chief communications officer of P&G Beauty.

Vanasse said she brought what she learned from Corporate Consciousness into her comms team at P&G.

“It is a game-changer for understanding one another, for communication and unleashing productivity,” she said.

Vanasse, a PRWeek Power List member in 2017 and 2018, retired from her role at P&G last month and was replaced by Anitra Marsh.


