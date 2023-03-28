Taso Advisory expands into Europe

Public affairs and policy agency Taso Advisory has opened offices in Brussels and Dublin, it announced today.

The move into Europe by Taso Advisory, which specialises in the tech sector, comes after what it described as a “period of sustained growth”.

It said its office openings in Brussels and Dublin were intended to help tech clients “reach and influence key decision-makers at the heart of European and Irish politics who play an integral role in shaping the rules around technology”.

Simone Casadei Pastorino will lead Taso’s work in Brussels. He was previously the managing director of public affairs consultancy Press Shift; his other past roles include being a director at Europa Insights and a policy advisor to Sergio Cofferati MEP.

Alec McAllister, former associate director of advocacy and engagement at trade body Engineers Ireland, has been appointed to lead Taso’s work in Dublin. He previously worked as parliamentary advisor and campaign manager for Ged Nash during the politician’s stint as Ireland’s business and employment minister.

“Opening two new offices in Europe is part of our plan to be the one-stop shop for tech policy and comms in Europe,” said Ben Greenstone, managing director of Taso Advisory.

“With the arrival of Simone and Alec to our team, we are well placed to support technology businesses and investors with policy and communications in territories where the rules that shape tech are made.”

Before establishing Taso Advisory in 2019, Greenstone was private secretary to Matt Hancock, the then-minister for digital and the creative industries, and Hancock’s successor, Margot James.

The agency reported a rise in revenue from just over £300,000 in 2020-21 to just under £1m in 2021-22. Is clients include Adobe, Glassdoor, Nextdoor and Niantic.