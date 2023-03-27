Cultural fluidity continues to gain traction among multicultural consumers. This is what it means for brands
Research shows that millennials have a desire for brands to adopt more accurate views of cultural diversity, notes The Axis Agency's Armando Azarloza.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>