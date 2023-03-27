Hopelab names Juan Martinez head of strategic communications

Martinez previously held comms and political-strategy roles at Run For Something and the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund.

Hopelab, which describes itself as “a social innovation lab and investor at the intersection of technology and youth mental health,” tapped comms and political vet Juan Martinez as head of strategic communications.

Martinez has been charged with advancing Hopelab’s efforts to create a more equitable world in which young people aren’t unduly burdened by barriers to their mental well-being.

Martinez has joined the organization from the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, where he served as chief communications and marketing officer. Prior to that, he worked for GLSEN, Sesame Workshop and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. He also served as press secretary for Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick.

According to a statement, Martinez’s longtime commitment to working on issues that improve the lives of the people and communities around him was fueled by his time growing up in the housing projects of the South Bronx.

In the months ahead, the organization’s Hopelab Ventures arm is set to grow its advisory services offering as well as its co-investments with companies and groups attempting to make mental health more accessible, equitable and effective.

This story first appeared on mmm-online.com.