Weber Shandwick Futures launches narrative intelligence platform

by Natasha Bach Added 1 hour ago

(Photo credit: Getty Images).

NEW YORK: Weber Shandwick Futures has launched a generative artificial intelligence-powered narrative intelligence service.

The platform helps users inform and visualize communications strategy in the context of market narratives, with an emphasis on narrative conflict, according to the firm, including by helping clients understand what misinformation affects public perception. 

Narrative Intelligence provides information about how narratives are moving through networks and who is behind them, going beyond traditional media and social monitoring tools, the Interpublic Group firm said. 

Narrative Intelligence is powered by partnerships with organizations including Blackbird.AI, the MIT Center for Constructive Communication and the McLuhan Institute, which have provided access to new platforms, use cases and human effects of new technology. 

In the case of generative AI, Weber Shandwick Futures will have access to AI models and network visualizations via its partnership with Blackbird.AI, which will allow it to track narratives, bots, activists and influencers. The partnerships will enhance Weber’s tech capabilities, tech and safety guidance and commercial use of tech tools. 

Weber Shandwick Futures helps clients navigate the world of emerging tech, offering services regarding tools including AI, experiential platforms like AR, VR and the metaverse and media change. 


