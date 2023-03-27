Generative AI is growing quickly – according to Lucie Harper, global practice leader for integrated communications at Real Chemistry, 3% of all marketing content was generated by AI in 2022. By the start of 2025, that is expected to be about 30%.
“The technology behind this has existed for a while, but now it’s accessible to everybody and the results are much better than they used to be,” added Brandon Pletsch, managing director of scientific visualisation at Real Chemistry.
Generative AI – which creates original content based on a brief from the user – is growing quickly, with platforms such as ChatGPT generating huge hype and fast-growing adoption. Harper said: “It will supercharge content. As businesses we need to understand how we’re going to integrate it or there’s a danger we’ll be left behind.”
Pletsch said that the power of generative AI lies in customisation, and training the platforms to write in a style specific to an organisation’s needs. “For example, if you wanted to produce content that sounds exactly like your CEO, you could train it on speeches and articles they'e written.”
Starting the journey
For those early on their journey of adoption, Pletsch advises creating ‘centres of excellence’ in an organisation, creating teams who stay on top of developments and updates. “It’s too much responsibility to put on individuals – no one can read all the news. We created centres of excellence within our agency – one team stays on top of what’s happening, while another team is thinking about actions as a result.”
He added that organisations need to be extremely cautious about putting sensitive or confidential information into platforms such as ChatGPT. "You have no guarantee of ownership or confidentiality for that content." He added that some commercially available platforms can provide the confidentiality needed in the highly regulated healthcare industry, but that for some organisations the best and most secure route will be creating their own proprietary system. He reinforced that any viable solution must enable the secure development of content that is not yet public, or more customised training that leverages private documents like brand guidelines.
He added that communications teams should remember that some AI models are trained on historical information. “They’re still learning, the foundational models for many of these tools is built on information from 2021 or earlier. So, not especially useful for explaining cutting edge developments in science.” That is where customisation of the models can come in, with more recent information being fed into them.
People are still important
Pletsch said that when Real Chemistry said it would be building its own generative AI platform, some teams feared that it would lead to job losses. “But we hired people because they’re creative and because they’re problem solvers, and those jobs will keep existing. The purpose is to amplify people’s abilities with these technologies, not reduce the workforce while producing the same volume of content.” He advised pressing this point when managing change brought on by AI. “You need to include the part where people are still important.”