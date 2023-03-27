It can be difficult to achieve the right balance in healthcare communications. On the one hand, they need to be grounded in evidence and data. On the other hand, they need to grab the attention of busy patients or healthcare professionals – and to do this, they need to be engaging.
Four experts – Isabelle Scali, associate director, MHP Group; Clara Bentham, head of communications, UK & Ireland at Sanofi; Christina Andreeva, communications director at GSK and Lisa Timothy, UK external affairs director, Takeda – gathered at a recent PR Week conference to discuss how to navigate the challenges.
1. Prioritise emotional connection
The panel agreed that generating an emotional connection is priority number one for their campaigns. Scali said: “Emotional connection is the core of storytelling. This is where we add value as communicators to our business – they have the knowledge and expertise, and we help them realise that people are people, and audiences will need to connect from an emotional standpoint before their brain and intellect kicks in.”
Bentham agreed, saying that no matter how knowledgeable people are, everyone reacts on an emotional level first. “Your brain reacts first of all on an emotional level – we feel it first, and then we think it, and then we take action. So it’s feel, think, do.”
For Andreeva, both data and emotion-led storytelling have a role to play. While emotional connection is extremely important for awareness campaigns about specific diseases, she added: “If you want media attention or to advocate for policy change, then the numbers and data can be strong. The power is in combining both.”
2. Find new angles and ways to resonate with people
Scali at MHP Group highlighted the importance of finding new ways to cut through the noise, such as the use of influential voices. “If we want to get through to our audience we need to consider their exposure to all sorts of stories. The challenge for us as communicators is finding that angle and that way in. Health has always been an issue that is close to our audience, so it’s a case of considering the loud environment we live in and finding the right tools and levers to reach out.”
3. Embrace partnerships
The panel agreed that partnerships with charities or patient organisations had upped the effectiveness of their campaigns. Andreeva said: “It’s about getting that insight from the people close to the issue we want to raise awareness of, who are experiencing it every day.” She described one recent campaign focusing on ovarian cancer, where GSK worked with two patient advocacy groups. The partnerships meant that the campaigns focused on issues that mattered to patients, and that their perspectives were included. “It means it is rooted in an authentic human experience and I think that’s what made it really impactful,” she said.
4. Plan with longevity in mind
Given the large volume of stories and issues vying for people’s attention, longevity and longer-term campaigns are important for healthcare organisations whose goal is to make sure their message makes an impact. Andreeva said: “Usually a single intervention will not drive behavioural change.”
She added that even when individuals are inspired by content, they are likely to have to be reminded to do something, and will need to hear a message multiple times before they act. “It really takes iteration and repetition and so we do need to think about the longer-term.”
5. Get cross-functional buy-in
Getting buy-in across the business is important for any communications campaign, but this is especially true in healthcare where the regulatory environment can create hurdles. Timothy described one campaign at Takeda that involved working with 13 partner organisations and 17 change makers. “Keeping that group moving and energised takes real commitment from the business. We secured that buy-in from the start, from the managing director to the rare disease business unit.”
Sanofi’s Bentham added that it’s worth making efforts to include the compliance team when coming up with ideas for campaigns. “We’ve started taking great campaigns and showing them to the compliance team and asking what we can do, and it’s proving to be effective. By nature, compliance people are conservative but if they can see these other organisations doing these activities it makes them slightly more inclined to try other things.”