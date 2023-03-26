Glen Echo Group, BerlinRosen launch joint European office

AMSTERDAM: Glen Echo Group and BerlinRosen are launching their first joint office this month, located in Amsterdam.

BerlinRosen Holdings made a majority investment in Glen Echo Group in July 2022, initiating the partnership between the two firms. The new office follows BerlinRosen’s acquisition of Derris and the launch of its London office last August. The expansion will strengthen the three firms’ reach throughout Europe.

The expansion is led by Glen Echo Group senior advisor Colin Bortner and BerlinRosen senior advisors Caroline Behringer and Michael Rabinowitz-Gold. Bortner and Behringer will both be based in Amsterdam while Rabinowitz-Gold is in Barcelona, but will aid in global work for both firms in addition to Derris.

“We think there's a real opportunity to integrate together these advocacy campaigns which are happening separately in different countries, all into one unified story that we’re telling around the world,” Bortner said. “The European Union has become so much more significant in the policymaking world that being able to engage in the same way in Europe that you're engaging in the U.S. or the U.K. or Brazil or Australia is really what we think the sweet spot is in what we're trying to do.”

The companies will offer the same suite of services available to their counterparts in New York, Washington, DC, Chicago and Los Angeles, including strategic communications, media relations, crisis management, public affairs and digital communications.

The Amsterdam office is not hiring as it is building on client work in the area.

“We take on every project with a strategy-first campaign style approach, and that means bringing a mix of PR marketing, digital, creative content, crisis comms and DEIA work to help our clients achieve their goals,” Behringer said. “We believe that this new global team and our approach is going to stand out.”

Glen Echo Group is headquartered in Washington, DC, and serves multinational technology brands in translating public policy issues, including clients Netflix, Google and Mozilla.

BerlinRosen supports clients across a range of industries including corporate, social impact, ESG, nonprofit, entertainment, media, racial justice, healthcare, hospitality, lifestyle, technology, issue advocacy and workers’ rights. The firm was named PRWeek’s 2023 outstanding large agency of the year.