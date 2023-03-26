Why blue squares are suddenly appearing on TV and social

The Foundation to Combat Antisemitism is behind the $25 million campaign.

NEW YORK: The Foundation to Combat Antisemitism wants to establish the blue square as a unifying symbol of solidarity and support for the Jewish community and addressing antisemitism.

The foundation, established by Kraft Group founder, chairman and CEO Robert Kraft in 2019, is launching this effort on Monday to highlight the need to raise awareness of antisemitism and hate faced by Jewish people to ensure it becomes part of the national conversation around social justice issues.

FCAS executive director Matt Berger said that the foundation went with a blue square because it was looking for something that already exists on people’s phones and is an easy entry point for people to show their solidarity.

“We wanted something that wasn't overtly religious,” said Berger. “Blue is a color that holds a lot of significance in the Jewish community, so we felt like that was the right way to bring people outside of the community along with us in this message.”

On TV and digital screens, billboards and social feeds, the blue square will take up 2.4% of the screen and grow to 55% to call attention to the disturbing disparity between the Jewish population size and scale of hate the community faces, both online and in-person.

“That is striking to people and we think we will show people not just what the Jewish community is but also what antisemitism looks like today,” said Berger.

Those particular numbers have been chosen as Jewish people make up 2.4% of the U.S. population, according to the Pew Research Center. Jewish people are the target of more than 55% of all religious hate crimes in the country, according to FBI Crime Data Explorer.

The integrated campaign will be rolled out across NBC and discussed on programs such as The Voice, Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, The Kelly Clarkson Show and Today.

“If you are watching any of these shows on Monday, you will see a blue square come up on your screen and it will sit there for a few seconds and then the talent will [talk about the campaign],” said Berger.

They will also encourage people to post and share the blue square as a sign of support against hate and intolerance and then the foundation’s commercial will air straight after.

Additionally, FCAS will release a series of videos directed by Blue Valentine and I Know This Much is True’s Derek Cianfrance that highlight scenarios inspired by real-life antisemitic activity the Jewish community currently faces.

FCAS is also engaging celebrities and micro influencers to spread word of the campaign.

“Social media is where a lot of antisemitism occurs today and we know we need to be there to impact future generations,” said Berger.

The first phase of the campaign runs for six weeks.

“We are looking to continue this campaign in the future to really target communities and audiences we believe really need to hear the message of fighting antisemitism,” said Berger.

Weber Shandwick is handling PR for this campaign, Wunderman Thompson is working on creative, Mindshare is the media partner and The Noun Agency is working with the foundation on engaging social media influencers.

This campaign is part of a $25 million investment by Kraft and his family.