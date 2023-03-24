Fruit Roll-Ups takes to TikTok to warn consumers: Do not eat plastic

The comms head for General Mills, the manufacturer of Fruit Roll-Ups, shares why the brand quickly responded to a confusing trend on social media.

MINNEAPOLIS: Fruit Roll-Ups has moved quickly to debunk viral TikTok posts claiming that people can eat the snack without removing its plastic lining.

The rumor started as part of a trend about unique ways to eat Fruit Roll-Ups, such as by adding ice cream.

On TikTok, Fruit Roll-Ups posted a video proving that the plastic is not edible. The caption states, “Legal is making me clarify that you should not attempt to eat plastic.” The video, posted on Tuesday, has been viewed 11.5 million times.

General Mills, the manufacturer of Fruit Roll-Ups, quickly responded when it noticed the viral posts, chief communications officer Jano Cabrera said via email.

He said the company wants to ensure consumer safety above all.

“This is not the first time, nor will it be the last, when a brand's products were used in a way not intended on social media,” Cabrera said. “While some users have since explained that they simply pretended to eat plastic to drive views, that behavior can cause confusion.”

He added that companies have a responsibility to engage quickly and directly when their products are being misused as part of a social media trend.

General Mills’ official media statement on the matter reiterates that all Fruit Roll-Ups include a plastic wrap that is not edible.

“While consumers can enjoy Fruit Roll-Ups in many fun ways, including frozen, they should always remove the plastic wrap before freezing or consuming the product,” the statement says.

In recent years, other brands have had to step in to stop social media trends incorrectly or dangerously using their products, such as the Tide Pod Challenge and #SleepyChicken Challenge, which involved cooking chicken in NyQuil.