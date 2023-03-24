Rumble Boxing steps into the ring to raise funds for Team Fox and Parkinson’s disease research

All class proceeds will be donated to the efforts of The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.

As part of the upcoming Parkinson’s Awareness Month, Rumble Boxing is partnering with Team Fox, the fundraising arm of The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research to raise money for research into the degenerative disease.

Rumble Boxing is inviting its members to attend open houses at its studios across the U.S., Australia and the Dominican Republic from April 10 to April 16. There will be classes taught by special hosts as well as exclusive offers for first-timers, the Xponential Fitness brand said in a media release this week.

All class proceeds will be donated to the global research efforts of MJFF, which is named after actor Michael J. Fox, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 1991. Since going public with the condition in 1998, Fox has dedicated decades as a patient advocate raising millions in research funding as well as awareness of the disease.

While boxing and Parkinson’s research may appear as unlikely bedfellows, the two organizations said that research indicates high-intensity exercise may help slow the progression of the disease and other neurological disorders. The hope is that boxing for fitness can improve concentration, improve issues with gait and balance as well as serve as a stress reliever.

The National Institutes of Health estimates that 500,000 Americans are diagnosed with Parkinson’s annually. Trademark symptoms of the disease are body tremors and stiffness in the limbs. Though there have been seven Parknson’s drugs approved by the Food and Drug Administration over the past decade, none have slowed the disease’s progression.

