Rumble Boxing steps into the ring to raise funds for Team Fox and Parkinson’s disease research

All class proceeds will be donated to the efforts of The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.

by Jack O'Brien, MM+M Added 44 minutes ago

Fox was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 1991. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

As part of the upcoming Parkinson’s Awareness Month, Rumble Boxing is partnering with Team Fox, the fundraising arm of The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research to raise money for research into the degenerative disease.

Rumble Boxing is inviting its members to attend open houses at its studios across the U.S., Australia and the Dominican Republic from April 10 to April 16. There will be classes taught by special hosts as well as exclusive offers for first-timers, the Xponential Fitness brand said in a media release this week.

All class proceeds will be donated to the global research efforts of MJFF, which is named after actor Michael J. Fox, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 1991. Since going public with the condition in 1998, Fox has dedicated decades as a patient advocate raising millions in research funding as well as awareness of the disease.

While boxing and Parkinson’s research may appear as unlikely bedfellows, the two organizations said that research indicates high-intensity exercise may help slow the progression of the disease and other neurological disorders. The hope is that boxing for fitness can improve concentration, improve issues with gait and balance as well as serve as a stress reliever.

The National Institutes of Health estimates that 500,000 Americans are diagnosed with Parkinson’s annually. Trademark symptoms of the disease are body tremors and stiffness in the limbs. Though there have been seven Parknson’s drugs approved by the Food and Drug Administration over the past decade, none have slowed the disease’s progression. 

This story first appeared on mmm-online.com. 


Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Fox was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 1991. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Rumble Boxing steps into the ring to raise funds for Team Fox and Parkinson’s disease research

(Image credit: Glerm Rubini).

'Succession' fans design logos for Waystar Royco

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Friday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Friday morning

WPP: holding company generated £14.4bn in 2022

WPP’s Mark Read sees pay package surge

Falbo has also worked at Twitter and Brunswick.

American Express names Giovanna Falbo SVP of corporate communications

TikTok's CEO did not get a warm welcome from Congress on Thursday morning. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

TikTok’s comms team tweets through it as CEO testifies before Congress

Timeline of a crisis: Depositors flee en masse after Silicon Valley Bank stumbles on messaging

Timeline of a crisis: Depositors flee en masse after Silicon Valley Bank stumbles on messaging

The end of TikTok? Influencer marketing pros prep for possible ban

The end of TikTok? Influencer marketing pros prep for possible ban

(Photo credit: Getty Images).

Stagwell Marketing Cloud’s 6 comms tech predictions for 2023

GE HealthCare started trading as a standalone company this year.

Behind the scenes of GE HealthCare’s brand refresh