'Succession' fans design logos for Waystar Royco

99designs by Vista asked designers to give the fictional media conglomerate and all of its subsidiaries an unofficial rebrand before the final season begins on Sunday.

If you’re a "Succession" fan, you know that Waystar Royco, the fictional conglomerate in the HBO Max series, is in dire need of a rebrand. Spoiler alert: Waystar Royco has had a rocky few years, facing internal coups, shocking scandals and PR meltdowns thanks to an outspoken CEO causing havoc in the press.

Ahead of the season-three debut on March 26, creative platform 99designs by Vista is inviting fans and graphic designers globally to pitch their best creative for a brand refresh.

For the campaign, supported by global PR agency Nara Communications, 99designs by Vista worked with its international community of 150,000 professional freelance designers to give the logos of Waystar Royco and its subsidiaries ATNNews, Brightstar Adventure Parks and Waystar Studios an unofficial makeover.

The company gave designers a brief with a synopsis of the show and some parameters for the design, including making it neither too mature or too youthful, too feminine or masculine or too playful or too sophisticated, among other guidelines. Designers were also asked to explain what trends influenced their designs.

Participating designers will submit to a dedicated site page listing 99designs as a client. From there, the art would be evaluated by the 99designs team, who will share the best takes widely when the final season premieres on HBO Max on Sunday.

The brief resulted in hundreds of designs submitted from all over the world, including Serbia, Spain, Brazil and beyond, incorporating trending styles such as liquid chrome, retro line art and '90s space psychedelia.

99designs by Vista will post a blog on Sunday after the season premiere airs at 9 p.m. EST featuring both the winning designs and the inspiration behind them. See some of the designs submitted below:

This story first appeared on campaignlive.com.

(Credit: tetrimistipurelina)

(Credit: Angela Cuellar)