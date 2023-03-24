Clarion hires associate director to bolster b2b foodservice division
Clarion Communications has appointed Nick Haigh as an associate director, as it looks to strengthen the arm of its business that handles Unilever’s food and personal care portfolio.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>