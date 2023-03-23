American Express names Giovanna Falbo SVP of corporate communications

NEW YORK: American Express has named Giovanna Falbo as SVP of corporate communications, effective on Wednesday.

Falbo has joined as a member of the communications senior leadership team, filling the role formerly held by Leah Gerstner.

Falbo will be responsible for overseeing financial communications, global social media, issues management and reputational risk, corporate sustainability communications and digital innovation, said chief corporate affairs officer Jennifer Skyler in an email to employees.

Falbo will report to Skyler.

“American Express is a company that I've long admired, and I can't wait to dive in with my colleagues on the corporate affairs and communications team,” Falbo said.

Senior executive assistant Venessa Baez; VP of global social media, content and managing editor Samantha Critchell; VP of brand and reputation Randi Friedman; VP of financial and policy comms Andre Johnson; VP of digital innovation Aziza Johnson; VP of data and analytics Stinson Parks III and VP of ESG comms Ashley Tufts will report to Falbo.

Falbo’s appointment comes on the heels of the corporate affairs and communications team’s hire of former Meta senior director of communications Adam Isserlis as SVP of B2B communications last September. She takes over the role from Leah Gerstner, who has left the company.

Falbo previously served as VP of communications at MasterClass, where she was responsible for the development of the company’s communication strategy, elevating the visibility of the company and leadership with key business, tech and entertainment press. She joined the online education subscription in 2021 from Twitter, where she served as head of corporate and North America communications following Brandon Borrman’s departure.

Falbo has over 20 years of in-house and agency experience driving communications strategy and campaigns for companies ranging from startups to multinationals. Prior to Twitter, she previously held a partner role at Brunswick Group until 2018, working with clients including several U.S. airlines, Union Pacific Railroad, Merck and AIG. She has also worked at Hill+Knowlton Strategies and Sitrick and Company.