Could ChatGPT transform medical comms?
Six years ago I sat at a conference of analytics professionals in life sciences and heard some of the industry’s brightest analysts talk about the challenges presented when using natural language processing in healthcare to analyse medical terminology.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>