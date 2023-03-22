Hootsuite redesigns social marketing course, certification program

The latest iteration of Hootsuite Academy is designed to help marketers keep up with changing demands.

VANCOUVER, BC: As part of its online learning platform, Hootsuite Academy, Hootsuite has redesigned its social marketing course and certification program to help social marketers keep up with changing demands and improve their skills.

Intended for social marketers of all levels, the program consists of five chapters with videos and content developed in consultation with strategists and practitioners.

The chapters cover building a social strategy; marketing; diversity equity and inclusion; building a community on social and metrics. The content includes new elements, such as analytics and reporting; crisis comms; social media DEI and accessibility and content strategy. Hootsuite has added the elements in an effort to reflect what social media marketers now need to know to thrive in their roles.

In the final chapter on measurement, students learn how to identify the right metrics for their campaign, such as engagement rate, impressions, reach, conversion rate and other areas. They're also taught how to develop different types of reports and when each is appropriate, as well as how to most successfully share this data with stakeholders to get buy-in.

Throughout the course, students take multiple-choice quizzes to test their understanding of the material. At the end of the five chapters, there is a certification exam that students must pass with a score of 80% or higher to gain the certificate.

Interested students can pay to enroll in the course, but Hootsuite also offers free access to educators and their students via its student program.