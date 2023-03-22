Evoke names Maryellen Royle group president, comms

She has worked at the healthcare specialist firm for more than three decades.

NEW YORK: Healthcare specialist agency Evoke has promoted longtime agency veteran Maryellen Royle to group president of communications.

Royle has worked at the company under three different brands for three decades, most recently as group COO of communications.

Over the last year, Evoke has integrated four of its agencies — Evoke Kyne, Evoke Canale, Evoke Galliard and Evoke Incisive Health — to put “all of that strength and power together for the benefit of our clients,” said Royle, who is based in Philadelphia. In June, the company merged with Ashfield Health.

Royle started in the role in February, “working closely with the leaders within each of these specialty teams and looking for opportunities where we can provide additional services and offerings to our client base,” she said.

Royle reports to Reid Connolly, founder and CEO of Evoke.

This month, Evoke promoted Jason Luis to MD of omnichannel, a new role in which he will build a North America omnichannel center of excellence. Luis will lead a team across the firm’s North America offices and work closely with departments including customer experience, analytics, brand strategy, media and marketing technology.