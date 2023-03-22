Boris Johnson and Lee Cain clash over lockdown party

Boris Johnson and Lee Cain, his former director of communications, have clashed over a controversial Downing Street garden party that took place during lockdown in May 2020, it has emerged.

New evidence released by the House of Commons Privileges Committee this morning (22 March) reveals how Boris Johnson and Lee Cain have very different accounts of whether the event in a Downing Street garden in May 2020 was a party and in breach of COVID-19 rules.

Cain said he first raised concerns about the event in response to an email from the then-Prime Minister's principal private secretary (PPS) Martin Reynolds which was “proposing a social event in the No. 10 garden”.

His witness statement to the committee’s inquiry into whether Johnson deliberately misled MPs when he claimed that no rules or guidance had been broken states: “The email’s tone was clearly social and in breach of COVID guidance, so I politely replied informing Martin that having as many as 200 people in the Downing Street garden was a mistake and he should review.”

Cain added that he subsequently met with Reynolds and “strongly advised the event should be cancelled”.

He said he raised the issue with Johnson’s then-chief adviser, Dominic Cummings, who “agreed it should not take place and said he would raise the issue with Martin and the Prime Minister”.

Cain added: “Later in the afternoon, we spoke again, Dominic said he had informed the PM.”

He said he did not recall whether or not he “personally had a conversation with the PM about the garden party”, but claimed “it would have been highly unusual for me not to have raised a potentially serious communications risk with the PM directly – especially having raised it with his PPS and the matter remaining unresolved”.

Cain commented: “It was clear observing all who attended and the layout of the event that this was purely a social function.”

In contrast, Johnson’s written submission ahead of his appearance before the committee later today claimed: “I can categorically state that no one at the time expressed to me any concerns about whether the event complied with the Rules or Guidance.”

Johnson said his understanding was that the event was “a socially distanced outdoor meeting to boost staff morale and team working”.

However, he acknowledged that Cummings had claimed to have warned the then-PM that “the event ‘seemed to be against the rules and should not happen’”.

Johnson added: “Lee Cain has also raised the possibility that he raised a concern with me, although he has said that he does not recall if he did so. I do not recall having any conversation with Lee Cain in relation to the event.”

The former Prime Minister admitted speaking to Cummings “on the afternoon of the event, but he did not mention the event, let alone express any concerns that the event would breach the Rules or Guidance”.

He said: “If Lee Cain or Dominic Cummings had raised such a concern with me, the event would not have gone ahead. Martin Reynolds has told the Committee that both of them had the authority to stop the event if they wanted.”

According to the former Prime Minister, Cummings “bears an animus” towards him and “cannot be treated as a credible witness” by the inquiry.

In his written evidence to the committee, Cummings stated: “The idea the PM could have thought this ‘drinks’ event was work is comical”, and that “the PM certainly knew it was a drinks party because I told him”.

He stated: “I told him [PM] that Reynolds had organised the drinks party that was against the rules and he should overrule and stop it. He declined.”

Cummings went on to explain that special advisers do not have “formal authority” to issue orders to officials. “We can only make suggestions. If I could have issued such orders, this event would not have occurred.”

In his written evidence to the committee, Reynolds maintained: “The event was not a party in any normal sense of the word.”