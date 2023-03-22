Boris Johnson cites No. 10 comms chiefs in ‘Partygate’ inquiry defence

The former Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, has placed his former comms advisers at the heart of his claims that he did not deliberately mislead Parliament over Downing Street parties during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns.

Boris Johnson’s written evidence, published in advance of his appearance before the Privileges Committee this afternoon, sets out his position on ‘Partygate’.

The former Prime Minister previously assured MPs that no rules had been broken at a number of social events at Downing Street during lockdown. But his assertions that rules and guidance were followed proved to be false and the committee launched an inquiry last year into whether Johnson set out to mislead MPs.

He will be questioned by the committee of MPs today.

Britain's former Prime Minister Boris Johnson will face hours of hostile questioning on Wednesday about whether he misled parliament over rule-breaking COVID lockdown parties at a hearing where he will be fighting for his political career https://t.co/Bd83dEuQSN — Reuters (@Reuters) March 22, 2023

If the committee rules that Johnson deliberately misled the Commons, he could be found to have committed a contempt of parliament. Should MPs vote to suspend him from parliament for at least 10 days, a recall petition would be triggered whereby he would lose his seat if 10 per cent of voters in his Uxbridge and South Ruislip constituency demand a by-election.

In his written evidence, Johnson claimed he did not “intentionally or recklessly mislead the House of Commons” and “at the time that the statements were made, I honestly and reasonably believed in the truth of the statements”.

He admitted that “the House of Commons was misled in respect of some of the statements”.

But he maintained: “That was not because I was trying to hide what I knew to be true, but because I said what I honestly believed at the time, and I did not know what the Metropolitan Police and Sue Gray would later uncover.”

Boris Johnson accepts he misled parliament over partygate - but says his statements were 'in good faith'.



Does he mean he lied in good faith. Bizarre defence



Hope Gary Lineker or someone similar stand against him in the next election to boot him out.https://t.co/HHb1iQ5THI — Prem Sikka (@premnsikka) March 21, 2023

In what amounts to the case for the former Prime Minister’s defence, he has placed a large amount of responsibility on directors of communication during his time at Downing Street. “I had to rely on, and was fully entitled to rely on, what I was told by my senior, trusted advisers,” he said in his written evidence.

However, Johnson's submission reveals a difference of opinion with his former director of comms Lee Cain, and ex-chief adviser Dominic Cummings, about a No. 10 garden party on 20 May 2020.

“I understand that Dominic Cummings has said that I was warned by him and another adviser that the event ‘seemed to be against the rules and should not happen’. Lee Cain has also raised the possibility that he raised a concern with me, although he has said that he does not recall if he did so.”

Johnson added: “I do not recall having any conversation with Lee Cain in relation to the event. I do recall a conversation with Dominic Cummings on the afternoon of the event, but he did not mention the event.

“If Lee Cain or Dominic Cummings had raised such a concern with me, the event would not have gone ahead.”

Cummings “cannot be treated as a credible witness” according to the former Prime Minister, who said: “It is no secret that Dominic Cummings bears an animus towards me, having publicly stated on multiple occasions that he wanted to do everything that he could to remove me ‘from power’.”

Cain’s leaving event on 13 November 2020 is also mentioned. Johnson said he “briefly” attended the gathering in the press office to mark Cain's departure, making a “short speech” and leaving after 15 minutes. “I had no involvement in the planning or organisation of this event,” he said.

An inverted pyramid of piffle from Boris Johnson.



We've gone from no parties to I misled MPs but I didn't mean to. Honest.



His "bombshell" report has exploded in the liar's face.https://t.co/DQiHorukN5 — Kevin Maguire (@Kevin_Maguire) March 21, 2023

Johnson also referred to claims that emerged in December 2021 about a Christmas party that had taken place in the Downing Street press office on 18 December 2020. The party had been attended by his then-press secretary, Jack Doyle, and official spokesperson James Slack, among others. “I did not anticipate that this would be a big story,” Johnson claimed.

“On the evening of 7 December 2021, I received a WhatsApp message from Jack Doyle stating: “I think you can say ‘I’ve been assured there was no party and no rules were broken.’”

He added: “Later that evening, I rang James Slack, who I regard as a man of great integrity… I asked him to describe what happened at the event. His account was consistent with that of Jack Doyle. He confirmed to me that the Rules were followed.”

Boris Johnson's attempt to blame Jack Doyle for his misleading #partygate statements is reminiscent of the way Allegra Stratton was cheerfully thrown under the bus, and equally unpleasant — James Chapman (@jameschappers) March 21, 2023

Johnson stressed that he “never received any warning before any event that anyone had concerns that an event might break the Rules or Guidance.”

He continued: “I was also not told after any event that it broke or may have broken the Rules or Guidance. No. 10 and the Cabinet Office are very large departments. I believed that if anyone witnessed something that they considered to be illegal or contrary to Guidance, I would have been made aware of it.”

Johnson expressed remorse over Partygate, for which he felt “sadness and regret”. He said: “I wish, in retrospect, that we had given some thought to how these events could be perceived,” adding: “Hindsight is a wonderful thing.”

However, a spokesperson for Covid-19 Bereaved Families For Justice described the former Prime Minister’s evidence as “complete and utter nonsense”. They added it was “ridiculous to say that ignorance is some kind of defence”.