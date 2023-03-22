Movers & Shakers: Sandpiper, Edelman Global Advisory, and more

Sandpiper has announced a string of new leadership appointments for its technology practice across Asia Pacific.

Mark Johnson has come on board as APAC tech communications and public affairs lead. Johnson joins with over 18 years of experience in communications, public affairs, and public policy, before joining Sandpiper, Johnson spent three years advising fast-growing scale-up companies across the region.

Hetty Musfirah, another industry veteran with over 15 years of experience in media, communications, and public affairs, Musfirah has been promoted to lead Southeast Asia technology practice.

, another industry veteran with over 15 years of experience in media, communications, and public affairs, Musfirah has been promoted to lead Southeast Asia technology practice. Meanwhile, Rong Li will lead the Greater China technology practice. Prior to Sandpiper, she was PR director for a Chinese B2B software firm.

InsideOut PR wins Colgate-Palmolive account following a competitive pitch. The Sydney agency will undertake media publicity, influencer and activations campaigns and work closely with the existing marketing team and agencies.

Edelman Global Advisory (EGA), a boutique firm providing government affairs and business advisory services, announced its expansion in capabilities and geographic reach through the acquisition of Landmark Public Affairs (Landmark), a global public affairs and strategic communications agency. Based in Singapore, Richard Andrew, Landmark’s managing director for Asia, will serve as EGA Co-Chair of APAC.

Jake Challenor launched Sound Story, a strategic public relations and communications agency backed by UNIFIED Investments. Joining the Sound Story team alongside Challenor are Brian Lawlor, general manager, and Zanda Wilson, senior communications specialist, with offices in both Sydney and Melbourne. Challenor was the former publisher of the Music Network and Radio Today and founding executive editor of Variety Australia.

HubSpot has appointed Dan Bognar as vice president of sales and managing director for the JAPAC region. Bognar joins HubSpot with more than three decades of technology sales, business consulting and leadership experience, as he worked for Salesforce and DocuSign.

He will work to drive business growth, in partnership with HubSpot’s JAPAC leadership in marketing, sales and services, and leadHubSpot’s Sales organisation.