LetsGetChecked rolls out health equity campaign

The report and campaign from the at-home healthcare company aims to empower people to take charge of their healthcare.

At-home healthcare company LetsGetChecked rolled out a campaign all about health equity on Monday — packaged with data from a survey and personal stories from people navigating challenges in the healthcare system.

The goal of the Let’s Talk About Health Equity report and its accompanying campaign is to better understand the current trends and challenges in the health system when it comes to health equity and how at-home healthcare can fit in as a solution.

The report pinpointed three main barriers that challenge health equity: affordability, discrimination and accessibility.

Nearly 60% of the people surveyed felt the healthcare system simply isn’t affordable, while 52% of respondents said they believed discrimination was a serious issue. In addition, about 48% of respondents said they can’t access care when they need it.

All of these issues are linked to social determinants of health, like socioeconomic status, education and geography. Among the respondents making under $75,000 per year, 29% felt more fearful, 33% less confident and 40% less secure with their healthcare than people who made more than $150,000 per year.

The survey also found that people with a high school degree or less were 44% more likely to only seek healthcare if they had an emergency issue, whereas people with postgraduate degrees were more likely to seek healthcare regardless of the circumstance.

Additionally, the survey found that rural and suburban residents were more likely than urban residents to forgo care.

In the campaign video, patients shared their personal stories and experiences trying to get the care they need – but always facing some kind of obstacle, discrimination or barrier.

“As a trans woman, I’ve always felt uncomfortable going to the doctor,” one woman stated.

“It’s so not patient-friendly,” another woman noted. “If I had not demanded that I had my breast examined, I would not be alive today.”

Despite these barriers, however, the LetsGetChecked report found that people are more likely to feel empowered to take healthcare into their own hands. The survey found that 74% of respondents said they felt empowered to manage healthcare at home, while 58% said preventive care is one of their top priorities.

LetsGetChecked CEO Peter Foley touted the company’s at-home care services as being an “opportunity” for people to tap into preventive care and long-term care management from the convenience of their homes, in a statement.

The organization provides at-home health tests — ranging from PCOS tests to colon cancer screening tests – as well as prescription meds and virtual consultations.

