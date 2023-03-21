CIPR appeals for help to clean up lobbying

The CIPR is calling on the PR industry to back its Lobbying for Good Lobbying campaign seeking the reform of lobbying laws.

The Lobbying for Good Lobbying campaign aims to build greater transparency and openness in politics by strengthening the Lobbying Act, says the CIPR.

Its key aims are:

Lobbying reform and legislation that is fit for purpose, raises standards and drives transparency.

Greater openness and transparency in public life to rebuild trust in the lobbying and democratic process.

A level playing field, with all lobbying activities – not just those of consultant lobbyists – captured by a statutory lobbying register.

The CIPR wants its members and other PR professionals to write to their MPs, asking them to support the campaign and drop in to a parliamentary briefing at the House of Commons between 5pm and 7pm on Tuesday 25 April.

It is also urging public affairs specialists to come forward with comments on the existing Lobbying Act for a forthcoming report. Submissions must be emailed to jong@cipr.co.uk by Thursday 6 April.

The existing system does not cover contact between lobbyists and special advisers or require details about when, how and what the lobbying has been about. It also does not apply to in-house lobbyists and applies only to UK VAT-registered entities.

High-profile news stories such as the row over former Prime Minister David Cameron’s lobbying for Greensill and former Conservative MP Owen Paterson’s work for Randox have fuelled calls for reform.

Alastair McCapra, chief executive of the CIPR, said: “Our industry is all about building trust – in our own organisations and those we work closely with. The Lobbying Act has made that harder and has failed in its intention to build trust in our politics – among legislators or those that seek to influence and inform those decisions.”

He added: “We’re asking the industry to add your name to our calls to ensure the important work of lobbying is conducted openly and honestly. Please support our campaign by writing to your MP and demonstrate the industry’s commitment to transparency, ethics and accountability.”