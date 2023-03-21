'Ted Lasso' cast visits White House to promote mental health and well-being

The cast of Apple TV+’s hit show "Ted Lasso" met with President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden on Monday afternoon to promote mental health awareness and personal well-being.

The White House visit featured several of the Emmy Award-winning show’s stars, including Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein, Toheeb Jimoh and Brendan Hunt.

Armed with the show’s uplifting message, “Believe,” the stars discussed the importance of addressing personal mental health issues, a topic that the show has covered extensively in its three seasons on the air.

The show, which centers on its namesake Lasso, deals with the concepts of loneliness, depression, anxiety, mental resilience and features a major storyline involving panic attacks. In a press briefing following the visit, Sudeikis encouraged the public to prioritize their mental health and speak about internal issues bothering them so that they can get the help they need.

“No matter where you are, no matter where you live, no matter who you voted for, we all probably know someone who has, or had been that someone ourselves actually, that’s struggled, that’s felt isolated, that’s felt anxious, that it’s felt alone,” he said. “It’s actually one of the many things that believe it or not, that we all have in common as human beings. So that means that it’s something that we can and should talk about with one another when we’re feeling that way or when we recognize that in someone feeling that way. We encourage everyone and the big theme of the show is to check in with your neighbor, your coworker, your friends, your family, and ask how they’re doing.”