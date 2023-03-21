Met Police condemned for comms spin and culture of denial

The Metropolitan Police’s approach to PR is under scrutiny after a damning review by Baroness Louise Casey, which has laid bare serious systemic failings at Britain’s biggest police force.

The independent review, released today (21 March), was commissioned by the Metropolitan Police in the wake of the kidnap, rape and murder of Sarah Everard by a Met police officer.

Baroness Louise Casey’s year-long review of the force’s culture and standards has found “widespread bullying, discrimination, institutional homophobia, misogyny and racism”.

It warns that “predatory and unacceptable behaviour has been allowed to flourish” and “there are too many places for people to hide”.

The publication of the review marks “one of the darkest days in the history of our almost 200-year-old Met Police Service”, according to Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.

And Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called for a “change in culture and leadership” at the Met to “restore confidence and trust”.

The review reveals a culture of denial within the force, with the Met “unwilling to see, listen and learn from mistakes and wrong-doing”.

The force substitutes “good leadership and management with optimism bias, communications spin and short-lived initiatives”, it says.

The review highlights concerns over “official ‘lines’” issued by the Met’s media and comms directorate. “A number of people highlighted that these lines unnecessarily limit information, are too bureaucratic, or too legalistic.”

It adds that the responses “do not convince the public and partners that the Met is sharing the whole story or even telling the truth”.

In addition, the Met is accused of not valuing external engagement. The report says: “One prominent coalition of organisations reflected that engagement feels like a PR exercise rather than real consultation.”

Attempts by the force to engage with people are characterised as “one-way, lacking candour, transparency and openness, feeling ‘tick-box’ and not genuinely valued”.

There is “declining public confidence and trust in the institution”. The review states that trust in the Met fell from 89 per cent in 2016 to 66 per cent by March 2022.

And “among those who responded to surveys undertaken for the Review, three-quarters of Met employees and two in five Londoners think the Met’s external reputation is poor”.

It condemns the Met for responding to scandals by “playing them down, denial, obfuscation, and digging in to defend officers”.

The force has “too much hubris and too little humility” and “dismisses external views and criticisms”, the report says.

"Baroness Casey's report sparks feelings of shame and anger - but it also increases our resolve.



“We have let people down, I am sorry.”



"It must be a catalyst for police reform."



- Sir Mark Rowley, Metropolitan Police Commissioner



���� Thread pic.twitter.com/INibJtxLZp

There is a “culture of denial” according to the review. It cites a “pattern” of “initially denying that there is a problem” and “sometimes making misleading or obfuscating statements”.

A “complete overhaul” of the force is needed, it says, with “a new approach to restore public trust and confidence”.

The review warns that if sufficient progress is not made, “more radical, structural options, such as dividing up the Met into national, specialist and London responsibilities, should be considered”.

Commenting on the findings of her review, Baroness Casey said there is a “discriminatory culture” within the Met that “pervades the whole organisation”.

She added: “It’s time for the organisation not to be in denial about these deep-rooted issues and to take the action needed.”

Here's the definition of institutional racism used by the Stephen Lawrence Inquiry in 1999. There is read across to other forms of institutional discrimination - misogyny and homophobia. Don't understand how Mark Rowley can justify dismissing this language as ambiguous.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley accepted the findings of the review, which he described as “deeply worrying”.

He admitted: “We have systemic failings, management failings and cultural failings.”

Rowley pledged to remove “toxic individuals” from the Met but refused to use the term “institutional” to describe the problems within the force.