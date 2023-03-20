Randle Communications promotes across leadership team

Julie Phillips was named president and partner in addition to three SVP promotions at the firm, which is launching a healthcare practice.

SACRAMENTO, CA: PR and public affairs firm Randle Communications has restructured its executive team, effective on Monday.

The firm has elevated Julie Phillips to president and partner and promoted Lindsey Goodwin, Erin Dunlay and Nanette Farag to SVP positions in the public affairs, public relations and political affairs practices, respectively.

The all-female restructuring is a significant step for the firm as it looks to drive growth across practice areas, the firm said in a statement.

Phillips previously served as VP and MD at the firm. In her new role, she will steer operations, playing a larger strategic role leading major clients across the organization.

Since joining the firm in 2012, Phillips launched the firm’s digital public affairs program, spurring innovation in services and leading public affairs and public relations projects for major California clients, the agency said in a statement.

Goodwin will lead the firm’s public affairs practice and launch a healthcare practice. She previously served as VP of public affairs.

Dunlay, who specializes in strategic communications, will drive the firm’s growing PR practice. She previously served as VP of PR.

Farag will fuel the expansion of the firm’s political affairs practice with her experience on ballot measures at the state and local levels. She previously served as VP of public affairs.

Randle Communications is a full-service agency founded in 2001 by Jeff Randle, who previously served as president, and Mitch Zak. The firm's client list includes the California Hospital Association, HP, California Restaurant Association and the California Chamber of Commerce, among others.